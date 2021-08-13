CAMBRIDGE — On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge presents jazz vocalist Hazel Mitchell-Bell in an outdoor concert from 7 to 9 p.m. The show takes place under a powerful and moving mural of Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and conductor on the Underground Railroad. It is part of an ongoing series of varietal events created by Program Director Linda Harris to draw attention to the site and the historic figure who inspired it. Attendees are welcome and encouraged to arrive early to tour the museum in advance of the show.
THE BAND
Washington, D.C. jazz star Hazel Mitchell-Bell will share music from her new album “Sack Full of Dreams.” Already garnering great reviews, the recording celebrates the singer’s versatility with unique renderings of jazz, blues, R&B and show tunes. In a relaxed and green setting, listeners will be treated to live versions of new album tracks along with select favorites from Mitchell-Bell’s high charting 2018 album “Stronger Than Ever. “
Working closely with pianist and music director Vince Evans since 2016, the vocalist has performed and recorded with orchestras and smaller ensembles, stoking the fires of the D.C. jazz scene. She has enjoyed one sellout after another, appearing in festivals, concerts and clubs such as the Kennedy Center, City Winery, the Preservation Jazz Festival, the Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival and the Sheldon Cultural Center in St. Louis. Her vocal stylings have been compared to jazz giants Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughan and Phyllis Hyman.
Music director and pianist Vince Evans has earned enormous respect from peers and fans in his extensive career as a musician, producer and educator. He has worked with celebrities such as Phyllis Hyman, Al Jarreau, George Benson, Luther Vandross, Eddie Murphy, MC Hammer and Prince.
Trumpeter Kenny Rittenhouse is a former member of The United States Army Band, The U.S. Army Blues, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. He has performed with stars such as Lou Rawls, Doc Severinsen, Arturo Sandoval, Hubert Laws, Kurt Elling, Jimmy Heath and Freddy Cole. He also leads The Kenny Rittenhouse Ensemble. Drummer JC Jefferson Jr. works regularly with Evans and Rittenhouse in various groups and has performed with jazz greats Benny Golson, Buck Hill, Barry Harris and Larry Willis.
Bassist Herman Burney studied with legendary bassist Keter Betts. He has performed with Wynton, Ellis and Branford Marsalis, Freddy Cole, Eric Alexander, Terell Stafford, René Marie, Monty Alexander, Etta Jones, Natalie Cole and Cedar Walton. He has played the Blue Note, Village Vanguard, Birdland, the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center and toured North and South America, Australia, Europe and the Far East.
HARRIET TUBMAN MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER
Founded in 1978 and opened in 1992, The Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center is a 501(c) 3 organization and one of the oldest community organizations dedicated to the historic figure and role model. Located at 424 Race Street, Cambridge, its mission is to promote the rich history and legacy of Harriet Tubman’s life and accomplishments. The organization hosts numerous educational and cultural programs throughout the year, including an annual memorial banquet in March. Linda Harris has also begun leading walks in several states retracing various routes taken by Tubman in her many perilous journeys.
On the side of the museum, visitors encounter a powerful and moving mural of Harriet Tubman. Titled “Take My Hand,” and created by Michael Rosato, the mural was commissioned by the Dorchester Center for the Arts for the 50th Anniversary of the Maryland State Arts Council. It represents a partnership between that group, Alpha Genesis CDC, the Maryland State Arts Council and the Harriet Tubman Organization, with additional support from Downtown Cambridge. Since its unveiling in May 2019, the vivid artwork has received international acclaim.
The Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center is open from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For information, call the museum at 410-228-0401.
Following pandemic closure, the site has reopened to visitors and is reconnecting with the community through a new monthly series featuring visual artists, writers, lecturers and music such as this “Jazz at the Mural” concert featuring Hazel Mitchell-Bell. Year-round programming is anticipated.
The suggested donation for the concert is $20 and reservations are strongly suggested. To reserve your place, visit instantseats.com and select “Jazz at the Mural.” (The short ticket link is: https://tinyurl.com/8k3dxxc) Proceeds fund future programs. Additional donations are welcome.
