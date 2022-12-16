ST. MICHAELS — Local St. Michaels singer songwriter and musician, Steve Lowe, has just digitally released his latest single, “Hear the Bells Chime,” which he wrote shortly after moving full time to the Eastern Shore.
Working with Mark Gadson at SoundScape Studio in St. Michaels, Lowe recorded the song along with fellow musicians, Sandy Ryder (harmony vocals), Chris Levey (upright bass), Mark Gadson (drums and keyboards) with Lowe on guitars and lead vocals.
Lowe said, “I wrote ‘Hear the Bells Chime,’ as an original Christmas song inspired by the bells of Christ Church St. Michaels Parish located near the shore of the Miles River.”
Lowe has been writing and performing original songs in the Annapolis/Eastern Shore/DC/Baltimore area for over 30 years. He is also the co-founder of August West with Meg Murray and Kevin Clark.
He said, “The formation of August West allowed me to start honing my songwriting craft.” The August West tenure has fostered two full-length recordings, “Bishop Street” and “Jones Station Sessions.” In 2023, August West will be celebrating its 30 years of performing its brand of Americana.
In addition to performing locally and with August West, Lowe has been writing and co-writing with songwriter/playwriter Dan Searles, in which his songs have been featured on a recording under the name, “The Walker Avenue Gang: Things Change and Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws,” which featured Lowe’s song “One Last Round,” with Meg Murray on harmony vocals and Tom Friedrich on percussion, mandolin and keyboards. From this recording, “One Last Round” was selected as a song to be featured in a full-length film also called “Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws.” The film premiered in 2019.
Along with his film and recording work, Lowe has written and co-written corporate marketing campaign jingles.
“Hear the Bells Chime” can be purchased at www.stevelowe@hearnow.com or directly from any of the major music distribution platforms.
