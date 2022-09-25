WYE MILLS — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has announced the program for the first concert of its 25th Anniversary season of 2022-2023. Under the baton of new Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper, the orchestra will present Ludwig von Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Opus 73, “Emperor” as its opening piece. The second half of the concert will be Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Opus 97.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.