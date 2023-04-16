Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

World-renowned French cellist Dominique de Williencourt will be featured in Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s season finale concerts.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WYE MILLS — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is proud to present world-renowned French cellist Dominique de Williencourt as the featured soloist in the upcoming season finale concerts. De Williencourt will be performing Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, a stunning work of emotional depth and technical brilliance.


