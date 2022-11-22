Mid-Atlantic Symphony brings 'Holiday Joy' to Its audiences

WYE MILLS — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and holiday season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert in thee venues in three days on the Delmarva Peninsula. This year the much-anticipated event features soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season.
“We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano Rochelle Bard at this year’s Holiday Joy concerts,” said MSO General Manager Dane Krich. “This is always such a special and joyous occasion for both our audience and the MSO Board, staff, and musicians. This concert continues to be the most popular concert of the year, inspiring our audiences and filling them with the joy of the holiday season.”
Leroy Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride" — a “Holiday Joy” tradition with its sleigh bells and horse whinnies — once again opens the program. The concert continues with selections from around the world through several centuries of music with traditional carols, music of more recent vintage, opera arias, and salutes to some of our many holiday traditions.
The first concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills. The second concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes, Delaware, and the third at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City.
Concertgoers at the Chesapeake College and Ocean City events are invited to special events at those two locations. The Atrium at Chesapeake College will be the site for pre-concert cocktails and a post-concert dinner. The Ocean City event will be a post-concert event with heavy hors d'oeuvres and other surprises. Separate tickets are required for these events and are available on the MSO’s website (www.midatlanticsymphony.org).
A note on the guest artist: Soprano Rochelle Bard has been described by critics as an "exquisite" and "poignant" singing actress. Bard earned a Master’s degree from the New England Conservatory and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music from her alma mater, The College of the Holy Cross. With a focus on bel canto and Verdi roles, she has been a soloist with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Hartford Symphony, Tanglewood and with Opera Orchestra of New York and the MidAtlantic Opera at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
Individual tickets for this concert are $55 per person at each venue and are available at midatlanticsymphony.org/tickets. Tickets for the additional events at Chesapeake College and at Ocean City are also available at that website.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert. The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.
