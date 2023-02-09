MSO's Ensemble Series

This weekend’s concert will feature the principal strings of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.


