EASTON — The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
“The musicians that are featured for this concert are all principal strings of the MSO,” said MSO Principal Violinist and Concertmaster Kimberly McCollum. “We have Yuri Tomenko on viola, Jaques-Pierre Malan on cello, Chris Chlumsky on bass, and we are please to have as guest artist Woobin Park, who is on the music faculty at Washington College in Chestertown.”
The February concerts put the spotlight firmly on two works that perfectly represent classical music’s Romantic Era — generally given by most music historians as the years between 1820 and 1900.
Composed in 1819, Franz Shubert’s Piano Quintet in A Major is also known as the “Trout Quintet.” The name comes from one of Schubert’s lied (song) works. This melodic work is instantly recognizable by music lovers and by many others – especially fans of the British comedy Waiting for God.
French composer Louise Farrenc composed her Piano Quintet No. 1 in A Minor in 1839 when she had already composed symphonies, choral works, works of chamber music, and numerous works for piano. This accomplished and honored composer also was a pianist of great renown.
Saturday’s concert at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, will begin at 3 p.m.
Sunday’s concert at Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton, will begin at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-concert reception at 3 p.m. before the concert in Easton for all ticket holders.
Individual tickets are $35 per person. Tickets are available at
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensemble programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.