MSO ushers in new season ‘Exploring the Classical Landscape’

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will open its new season Thursday, Sept. 28, with a concert 7:30 p.m. at the Easton Church of God, Easton.

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is excited to announce that both single and season tickets for its highly anticipated upcoming concert season are now available for purchase. Classical music enthusiasts and fans of orchestral performances are invited to secure their seats in advance for a sensational series of concerts showcasing world-class musicians and captivating compositions.


  

