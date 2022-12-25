The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra takes a bow after its “Holiday Joy” concert Dec. 1 at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills. It’s next performance will be a Gala New Year’s Eve concert at Christ Church, Easton.
EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra invites all music lovers to bid farewell to 2022 at the Orchestra’s annual Gala New Year’s Eve concert. The only performance of this program will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison St., Easton. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The program offers something for everyone including arias from operas by Gaetano Donizetti (“Lucia di Lammermoor”), Charles Gounod (“Romeo et Juliette”), George Bizet (“Carmen”), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (“Clemenza di Tito” and “Marriage of Figaro”), Léo Delibes (“Lakme”), and Giacomo Puccini (“La Bohème”).
MSO Music Director-Conductor Michael Repper will begin the evening with the overture from the iconic New Year’s favorite “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss II. Waltzes and polkas by Strauss appear throughout the program. A special treat will be “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” and the entire audience will join the orchestra in the New Year anthem “Auld Lang Syne.”
Rachel Blaustein has been praised by Opera Today for her “crystalline soprano (voice) and her admirable control and voice”. She is a native of Olney and is a graduate of Hofstra University (voice and drama) and the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University (Master of Music).
Mezzo-Soprano Anna Kelly is known for her rich, even, and beautifully emotional sound. She is a recent graduate of the Yale School of Music (Master of Music, Master of Music Arts). Kelly has participated in several Young Artists Programs and has been recognized for her work by multiple sources.
Individual tickets are $65 per person for general seating and $90 per person for premium seating.
For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.
