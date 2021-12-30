New Year's Eve Dance Party

ANNAPOLIS — Rams Head On Stage is proud to present a New Year’s Eve celebration full of harmonies, dancing and laughter with not just one, but two live bands, playing individual sets as well as jamming together all night. Regional favorites Sweet Leda and Mama’s Black Sheep are teaming up for an unforgettable countdown to 2022. This event will feature a large dance floor, plenty of reserved seating, a full food and drink menu, and live music from 9 p.m. to midnight plus DJ dance party after midnight. Midnight champagne toast included in ticket price.
Sweet Leda knows how to get the party started — moving and grooving with an undeniably contagious energy that leaps right off the stage, as front-woman Julie Cymek often does. Cymek’s deep, bluesy wail is familiar and fun, a bopping, rhythmic sneer that’s just as much Mary J. Blige as it is Janis Joplin. From smooth and sultry to jumpin’ and bumpin’, Sweet Leda blends new-school funk and soul with old-school blues and rock into a stew so red hot, you can feel the flavor from the first lick.
Mama’s Black Sheep is the soulful collaboration of singer-songwriters Ashland Miller (guitar/vocals) and Laura Cerulli (drums/vocals). Together, this duo creates a blend of hit worthy originals and covers with a unique spin. Mama’s Black Sheep is driven by Miller’s versatile guitar grooves, Cerulli’s innovative percussion, and two voices that blend like honey and whiskey in perfect harmonious balance. Mama’s Black Sheep has four well received CD’s to their credit (Unmarked Highway, 2010; Drivin’ On, 2011; Live @ The Bevy, 2016; The Sheep Save Christmas, 2018), and a fully illustrated kids book based on the title track of their Holiday recording, “The Sheep Save Christmas,” was released in 2019. The band’s most recently recorded single “OCEAN” is available as a digital download and was used as a fundraising vehicle for four nonprofit organizations in St. Croix, USVI where the duo travels each winter to perform.
