PRESTON — The Town of Preston will continue to showcase local musical talent through its free Summer Concert Series, thanks to the support of the Caroline County Council of Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council. Performances will take place on varied Sunday evenings throughout the summer at the James T. Wright Park in Preston.
This summer’s exciting concert line-up includes local Bluegrass band Vintage Blue on July 11, jazz singer Linda Harris and Friends on July 25 and local country favorite, The Jones Boys on Aug. 1.
All concerts take place in the big gazebo from 5 to 7 p.m. at the James T. Wright Park, 105 Backlanding Road in Preston. The public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the live music while lounging on the park’s spacious grassy knoll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.