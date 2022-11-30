Queen Anne’s Chorale presents 'Peace and Harmony’

Queen Anne’s Chorale will present its holiday concert this weekend at Centreville United Methodist Church. Saturday’s concert is at 7 p.m.; Sunday’s is at 3 p.m.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — The holidays are fast approaching and whatever you celebrate, this time of year always adds an element of stress to our daily lives. After the past several years, people are all striving to find the “new normal”, and added stress is not what anyone needs as they enter into this joyful season. Queen Anne’s Chorale, however, has a solution.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.