ANNAPOLIS — The Slim Man Band is doing a twofer Thursday, Dec. 23 — it’s a holiday hoedown and a cookbook release party — at Rams Head On Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. The band will be playing some holiday hits, some Slim faves, and they’ll have the new cookbook with them — just in time for the holidays!
The band includes Giorgio Hazelrigg on piano, Kevin Levi on sax, John E Coale on drums, Hit Man Howie Z on bongos, and Rick O’Rick on keys.
ABOUT SLIM MAN
Conceived on the Isle of Capri in Italy, Slim Man was born in Baltimore.
When he was 5, Slim Man saw a movie with his dad. That film was “The Five Pennies,” and when Slim Boy saw Louis Armstrong play the trumpet and sing, he told his Dad, “That’s what I want to do.”
Slim Man studied trumpet for the next nine years, and taught himself how to play piano and guitar. After studying piano, composition, and harmony at Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Slim Man got signed as a songwriter to Motown Records. He’s had songs recorded by the Temptations, Angela Bofill, Carl Anderson and others.
Slim Man has released 12 CDs; the latest is “Young at Heart,” a collection of Rat-Packin’, toe-tappin’ swinging songs from the 1960s that sound like Vegas at the crest of coolness.
Not content with just writing music, Slim Man has written screenplays, the latest of which, “Marlboro Men,” is currently being pitched.
Slim Man released a cookbook in 2016, “Slim Man Cooks,” which features 52 recipes of his own creation, and 52 funny stories about growing up Slim. The newly released “Slim Man Cooks Volume 2” is the sequel to that, featuring 30 new recipes and stories.
