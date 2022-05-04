ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels musician, songwriter and composer Mark Gadson recently digitally released his latest single, “Elewana,” which translates to “harmony” from Swahili.
Gadson has teamed up with two exceptional musicians for this jazz-fusion work. They include California-based musician Sergio Minervini on piano and fellow Maryland-based musician John Thomas on tenor saxophone. This work exhibits his trademark jazz-fusion style full of rich harmonies and melodic phrases, backed by energetic rhythms.
“Elewana,” was inspired by a 2021 trip to Tanzania and Kenya.
Gadson said, “My time out on safari allowed me to experience and reflect upon the stunning beauty of the cultures and people, and reverence for the surrounding land and wildlife.”
He said he wants this work to create an uplifting feeling of hope and peace for the listener.
Gadson has recorded, performed and toured with an array of respected musicians and performers, including Benny Goodman, Bob Hope, Lynn Anderson, Sarah McLachlan, Andrea Corr and Loreena McKennitt. His rich and experienced background in percussion and songwriting provides a solid energy and heartbeat for any music project he is involved in. His compositions and arrangements have been called visionary and distinctive.
Gadson’s debut EP album, “So What!,” featured five original songs and was released digitally in June 2020. A second EP album is in the works and will be released later this year.
He regularly performs with Rosewood, an Eastern Shore based Americana band and the Julie Parsons Project as a member of her jazz trio.
Learn more about Gadson and his music at www.markgadsonmusic.com. “Elewana” is available on all major music streaming services which can be accessed through his website.
