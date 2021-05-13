EASTON — Philip Dutton & the Alligators will take the stage at Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 14.
Inspired by musicians such as Professor Longhair, the Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong and Jon Cleary, the band plays a variety of music from or about Louisiana and New Orleans with the goal of spreading these eclectic sounds around Maryland’s Eastern Shore and beyond.
The culture of New Orleans and surrounding areas has given birth to several styles of jazz, blues, R&B, Cajun and zydeco music producing greats from Satchmo (Louis Armstrong) to Clifton Chenier (the great Zydeco accordion legend). The Alligators have taken all these influences and put them into a danceable mix that has won them fans all around the Eastern Shore.
Featuring Philip Dutton on keyboards and vocals, with Marc Quigley on guitar, Marc Dykeman — well known from his other band, the High & Wides, John Ewart on saxophone and Frottoir (rubboard) and Ray Anthony keeping the groove on percussion, their music reflects the rich cultural gumbo that is the soul of Louisiana and the heart of New Orleans.
Dutton formed the Alligators in 2014 after 30 years in the corporate world. Although he has played the piano since the age of 8, he did not perform publicly until the Alligators. He is the only native Louisianian in the group having been raised in Northwest Louisiana and attending LSU. John Ewart, a New Jersey native who now resides in Lewes, has a home in New Orleans and spends about half of each year in the city playing music with the locals. The other members of the band, Dykeman, Quigley and Anthony are all Maryland natives.
Tickets to Philip Dutton & the Alligators’s Stoltz Pavilion show start at $50 for a tall table for two or patio table for two, and $100 for a patio set for four. They are available online at www.avalontheatre.com or by calling 410-822-7299.
The show will also be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/avalontheatremaryland, and on YouTube at youtube.com/avalontheatremaryland. The suggested ticket price for the livestream is $25 and can be made at paypal.me/avalonfoundationinc. Please reference “PHILIP DUTTON & THE ALLIGATORS” when purchasing within PayPal.
