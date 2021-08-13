BALTIMORE — In front of baseball fans and a televised audience, John Coleman stood before home plate at Camden Yards and finally fulfilled a dream he’s had since childhood: to sing the national anthem before a Baltimore Orioles game.
Coleman, a deputy with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, dressed in full police uniform for the Aug. 12 performance before the Orioles game against the Detroit Tigers, which took him just under two minutes to complete but half his life to land as a gig.
But the fact he had to wait so long meant all the more to Coleman — to finally shake the a stadium with his sonorous voice felt like one of the best achievements in the deputy’s life.
And better yet, when Coleman finished, he turned from home plate and got a surprise: just before him was Cal Ripken Jr., the famous former shortstop and third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles.
For Coleman, a lifelong Orioles fan, it was the culmination of his most desired dreams.
“It was amazing that Ripken wanted to say something. He told me it was an amazing job,” said Coleman. “This was all that I dreamed it would be.”
Coleman is an Eastern Shore native, growing up in Caroline County. He comes from a long line of family musicians. His cousin once sang as a backup singer for the group Earth, Wind & Fire. His first dip into music came when he was eight years old, singing in youth choir groups at his local church.
While he eventually become a policeman, first with the Easton Police Department, he’s always kept singing as a close hobby and passion of his. He currently sings with the choir at Christ Church Easton and has performed national anthems elsewhere, including the minor league Bowie Baysox.
Coleman is also a big sports fan, and his favorite team is the Orioles, with the Baltimore Ravens a close second. Most people in Coleman’s orbit have known that singing the anthem at Camden Yards was his ultimate dream. On Aug. 12, the singer was joined by his two sons, a handful of deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, and more than 30 friends.
And a friend of Coleman’s helped secure the gig at Camden Yards. The friend sent a video of Coleman singing to a representative for the Orioles, who was impressed. Coleman was quickly invited to sing the national anthem the week the video was sent.
But Coleman, who is deeply religious, said he was ecstatic to not just realize a dream of his, but to use his talents for a greater good.
“It’s a passion, an offering to God. And so it’s always been something on a soul level — giving a chance to offer something back to God,” he said, and the national anthem is a way “to sing a blessing over the country.”
As a policeman, Coleman is not just an average officer. He’s the county’s dedicated Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer, educating children and helping to prevent drug abuse. In 2019, he won the state of Maryland’s DARE officer of the year award.
Singing the anthem — as a Black man and police officer — is another way to reduce stigma and educate, said Coleman. He wanted to wear his uniform on Aug. 12 to represent who he is on the field.
“I will always honor the (national anthem) and when I’m belting it out on the field, I feel like I’m dreaming the same dream as Dr. (Martin Luther) King,” said Coleman. “As a Black man and a Black police officer (along with) my church, my faith — I wanted to be a good ambassador for everything I represent.”
Coleman will be invited back, he said. The management team at the Baltimore Orioles told him he had done a fantastic job.
That’s exciting for Coleman, but he had been confident in himself. Before singing the anthem, Coleman had barely felt nervous. It was, of course, something he had just been waiting to do.
“I was wondering if at some point if the nervous would come,” he said. “I was amazed that it (didn’t). And I look at that, again going back to my faith, as God anointing the moment.”
