ANNAPOLIS — Rams Head On Stage is currently operating at a 160 person capacity reserved, seated venue. Masks are required upon entry and exit, and while at your table if you are not eating or drinking. All tables are 6 feet + apart from each other and guests are only seated with people they know.
Tickets for the following are available www.ramsheadonstage.com:
Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience
Thursday, May 13
8 p.m. | $27.50
Dave Tieff & Corey Hall of Laughing Colors
Friday, May 14
8 p.m. | $20
Crowded Streets: The Dave Matthews Experience
Saturday, May 15
8 p.m. | $21.50
Cas Haley
Sunday, May 16
1 p.m. | $20
White Ford Bronco
Sunday, May 16
8 p.m. | $22.50
MORE UPCOMING SHOWS:
5/19 An evening with Laine Hardy
5/20 An evening with Laine Hardy
5/21 Melanin
5/22 Kelly Bell Band
5/23 Ray Weaver: A Father’s Heart
5/24 Ana Popvic
5/26 Zach Deputy
5/28 Motown & More: The Legacy Lives
5/29 Honest Lee Soul (A.K.A. Brother’s Keeper)
5/30 Molly Tuttle
