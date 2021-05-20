ANNAPOLIS — Rams Head On Stage is currently operating at a 160 person capacity reserved, seated venue. Masks are required upon entry and exit, and while at your table if you are not eating or drinking. All tables are 6 feet + apart from each other and guests are only seated with people they know.
Tickets for the following are available www.ramsheadonstage.com:
An Evening with Laine Hardy
Thursday, May 20
8 p.m. | $45
Melanin
Friday, May 21
8 p.m. | $20-$30
Kelly Bell Band
Saturday, May 22
3 p.m. | $25
8 p.m. | $25
Ray Weaver: A Father’s Heart
Sunday, May 23
7:30 p.m. | $15
MORE UPCOMING SHOWS:
5/24 Ana Popvic
5/26 Zach Deputy
5/28 Motown & More: The Legacy Lives
5/29 Honest Lee Soul (A.K.A. Brother’s Keeper)
5/30 Molly Tuttle
6/1 Ryan Montbleau
6/5 Chapel Hart
6/6 Prince Tribute Experience ft. Junie Henderson
6/10 A Tribute to Tom Petty ft. Scott Kurt and Memphis 59
6/12 Gabe Stillman with Kat Riggins
6/16 Mike Zito
6/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
6/18 Richard Thompson Solo
6/19 Richard Thompson Solo
6/20 The Nielsen Trust and Nicki Perri & the Underground Thieves
6/20 Dan Tyminski
