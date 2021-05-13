Philip Dutton & the Alligators
8 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021
Louisiana music from Satchmo to Chenier served up with a dash of local Old Bay flavor … A zesty musical recipe sure to spice up a special spring night in the Stoltz Pavilion! The Alligators’ goal is simple: bring a broad variety of music from Louisiana’s Bayou right here to Maryland’s Bay area. Their inspiration comes from legendary acts like Professor Longhair, The Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, Jon Cleary, and so many others. https://www.facebook.com/philipduttonandthealligators/.
Kentavius Jones
8 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021
Local singer-songwriter and guitarist KJ is homegrown Eastern Shore talent at its finest! KJ is an eclectic, soulful performer who has shared the stage with Grammy-winning acts like The Roots and Snarky Puppy. The son of a DJ, his musical influences range from Stevie Wonder and Miles Davis to Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. https://www.facebook.com/kentaviusjones/.
Dan Navarro
8 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021
It was as a songwriter that Dan Navarro started his career, mostly in collaboration with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated classic “We Belong”), The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir, and many more... Throughout the 1990s, Dan recorded and toured with Lowen in the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro, until Eric’s retirement in 2009. Dan has since transitioned into a growing solo career, increasingly in demand on the national concert circuit, and touring nearly 100 dates per year. http://w.dannavarro.com/dannavarro/home.html.
Kat Parsons
8 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021
A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons’ music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy. Instead of running from the duality of that place, Parsons mines it. When Kat sings about life being lived, you can’t help but recognize your own story in the lines. An intrepid spirit in music as in life, she reaches deep and wide and leaves you exhilarated, comforted, understood…Connected, in a very human way. In an era anesthetized on spin, Kat Parsons is distinctively real. https://katparsons.com/ A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons’ music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy.
Anthony Turk Cannon
Smooth Jazz Saxophonist
8 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021
Born in St. Michaels, saxophonist Anthony Cannon started to make his musical mark at open-mic blues and jazz venues in the Baltimore/DC area back in the ‘90s. Over the years, he’s gone on to establish himself in the blues, R&B, and rock/pop scenes.Playing music from the center of his heart, Cannon finds inspiration all around him. He pulls directly from his life experiences…some happy and some sad…to perform music for your soul with passion and with love. https://anthonycannon.com/.
Ryan Martin
8 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021
“Perfection is damn near impossible to come by and it almost never happens. Yet somehow, someway, Ryan Martin hit that rare pocket in time and captured perfection.” - American Songwriter
Originally from Los Gatos, California, Martin started writing songs when he was 14 and was soon touring up and down the West Coast as a solo artist and with a band. After escaping to New York City, assembling a band of misfit all-stars and growing a devout audience, Martin has gone on to release three acclaimed albums, including 2020’s Wandercease. This latest release is his most musically adventurous and emotionally authentic record, blending masterful melodic instincts with giant musical hooks and a polychromatic sonic palette. https://www.ryanmartinmusic.com/.
Martin Sexton
8 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021
“His outstanding taste in songwriting as well as a soul marinated voice that can easily be compared to the likes of a young Steve Winwood or Van Morrison.” — Rolling Stone
This acclaimed guitarist, singer, and songwriter has an amazing vocal range and makes effective use of it on his recordings and in his live shows. Unlike so many other contemporary singer/songwriters, Sexton’s vocal style can be described as truly soulful, combining the best qualities of singers like Van Morrison, Al Green, Aaron Neville, and Otis Redding. Back in high school, Sexton was in a profusion of garage bands, playing the music of the Beatles, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin. A decade later, his original work would win him the National Academy of Songwriters’ Artist of the Year Award and he was sharing stages with Art Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, and John Hiatt on tours. Since then, Sexton’s appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more. http://www.martinsexton.com/.
Jamie McLean
8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021
“McLean and company ooze drops of southern roots rock, blues, R&B, funk and soul out of every note... the rock & roll swagger of the Rolling Stones combined with the songwriting prowess of Ryan Adams.” -Jambase
Jamie McLean’s fiery guitar has joined the ranks of Derek Trucks, Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Taj Mahal, Dr. John, and more on stages from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue-eyed Southern-soul vocals ooze real emotion. And his top-line songwriting chops have crafted profound, honest, and heartfelt songs that will keep you singing along, dancing along and feeling like the song was written about you. https://www.jamiemcleanband.com/.
Peter Bradley Adams
8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021
”...Adams fuses intimate, emotionally powerful lyrics with graceful, low-key roots-based indie folk…” -All Music Guide
Adams is an Americana singer-songwriter who tells tales of love and loss, homes and hearts. The territory he mines is a deliberate mix of fact and fantasy, but regardless of the details, there’s always a philosophical bent that is often more under than on the surface, firmly grounding Adams’ songs even as they stretch outward. His brand of Americana nestles his often delicate, always heartfelt voice in the warm embrace of gentle guitar, tasteful dobro, subtle banjo, supportive bass, and unhurried percussion. The result is a sonic scape that, in turn, wraps itself around the listener like a soft blanket on a cold day. http://www.peterbradleyadams.com/.
