The Avalon aims to bring in great talent to the stage, and an upcoming concert is expected to be no exception.
On Sept. 22, the Avalon is hosting an evening with Emmy and Golden Globe winner (two of each) Vonda Shepard. While many will remember her time on the hit ‘90s legal show, “Ally McBeal,” her talents go beyond what viewers saw on-screen. In case you were counting her list of accolades, it includes two screen actors guild awards.
Shepard was born in 1963 in New York City to an intellectual, artistic family. She began playing the piano at age 6, began writing songs at 8, and played her first club at 14. As a child, Shepard had wanted to be an astrophysicist, but after her first music gig, she never looked back. Between 1985 and 1996, Shepard toured as a backup singer and keyboardist for Rickie Lee Jones, Al Jarreau and Jackson Browne, opening for Browne during his 1996 tour.
In 1997, Shepard was cast on the wildly popular ‘90s TV show, “Ally McBeal.” She portrayed the resident performer in the bar where the characters would go at the end of each show. She had a massive hit worldwide in 1998 with the show’s theme song, “Searchin’ My Soul,” and produced over 500 songs for the series. To this day, Shepard holds the Billboard record for selling the most television soundtracks in history.
During the pandemic, Shepard used her newly free time to write and record her ninth solo album, “Red Light, Green Light.” The album is produced by her husband, Mitchell Froom (Elvis Costello, Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac).
“The album was written and recorded during the height of the pandemic,” Shepard said. “It took a massive amount of discipline to go through this process, but the isolation actually lent itself to going deep into the writing.”
In a recent phone interview with Shepard, she talked about why she loves sharing her music in her live shows in intimate settings which seem to suit her music perfectly.
“I get so much out of each show — it’s cathartic for me, sort of like a runner after a marathon.”
She leaves it all on the stage, and if you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing her live, her shows draw the audience into the act; they are very personal by intention.
Shepard’s music is deep, soulful and introspective, but showcases her vocal talents as well as her artistry. She plays piano on nearly every piece and it’s as much a part of her as the songs she sings.
Shepard spoke candidly about her early aspirations to be an astrophysicist, too.
“It really would have been quite different from my life today,” she said. “Much more introverted.”
Shepard does have a bucket list for what else she wants to accomplish.
“I’ve sung on a couple of movie tracks, but I’ve always wanted to write for a movie, or maybe have one of my songs featured in a movie,” she said. “Maybe as the opening track, or as a backdrop to a love scene or an ending.”
Shepard balances her life on the road alongside her family life back in Los Angeles, but still finds time to write. She shared she is always working on new material and promises to keep writing as long as the songs keep coming, and folks still want to hear her sing.
She previewed her set list for the upcoming show, which will include many of her fan favorites from previous albums, as well as some of her new material from “Red Light, Green Light” and some of the classics from Ally McBeal.
A review of the Avalon’s ticket site shows limited seating may be available at avalonfoundation.org/book-now. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Shepard takes the stage at 8 p.m.
