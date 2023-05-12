 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Musical chairs: Digital upheavals, pandemic impacts have created big changes and a new world for artists and bands

  • 0

The music world has seen monumental changes in recent years with the rise of technology and online music upending record label-centric business models and coronavirus pandemic shutdowns putting a dramatic stop to live concerts and festivals.


Britain Coronation Concert

US singer Katy Perry performs on stage during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It's one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
ShipRocked 2023

Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More performs on board the Carnival Magic during day one of the ShipRocked cruise on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Megan Brickwood

Folk singer Megan Brickwood has released a new EP “Fifth Mile.”
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Nashville

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Karla Bonoff

Singer and songwriter Karla Bonoff has been in the music business for since the 1970s. She's seen plenty of changes for artists and musicians.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred