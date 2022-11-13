National Air and Space Museum explores aviation in lectures

The GE Aviation Lecture Series will be presented by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

 Smithsonian photo by Jim Preston

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will explore the many uses of aviation beyond military air operations and commercial flight in its GE Aviation Lecture Series this fall. On Nov. 17, a program will explore how aviation is used to increase access to eye care in communities around the world. A program Dec. 1 will feature renowned aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required. Both programs will also be streamed live on YouTube for interested attendees across the country.


