National Air and Space Museum reopens with eight new galleries

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will reopen Oct. 14 with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated galleries in the west wing of its building in Washington, D.C. The planetarium and museum store will also reopen, along with the new Mars Café. The east wing of the museum will remain closed while it is renovated. Free timed-entry passes are required to visit the west wing and can be reserved on the museum’s website.

