RIDGLEY, Md. — Aglow with the electric hues of windsurfing sails and actual LED lights, Alonzo Davis’s bamboo “rafts” fill the gallery at Adkins Arboretum. On view through June 30, they are part of his series Navigating Climate Change, an exuberant call to action for creative solutions to this urgent issue. There will be a reception on Sat., May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring live music by bassist and American University professor Aram Sinnreich.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.