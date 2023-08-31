The Academy Art Museum has added nine new trustees its board: Christina Acosta, Sue Bredekamp, Sandford Cardin, Robert Fogarty, Joanne Lukens, Patricia Parkhurst, Jazmine Paxon, Daniel Weiss, and Donald Wooters.
The Easton art museum said four trustees have completed their board terms: Craig Fuller, Jeffrey Huvelle, Paige Tilghman, and Liz Underhill.
Board Chair Nanny Trippe will also be leaving the board after serving six years as a board member and two as chair.
“It has been a delight to work closely with Nanny over the last two years. The museum has benefited from her stewardship. We are fortunate to welcome a talented cohort of civic leaders to the team. Donna is a public-spirited and experienced board member who will be an incredible Chair for the Museum,” said AAM Director Sarah Jesse.
Donna Alpi will be the new Board Chair beginning September 1, 2023.
“It has been hugely gratifying to be the Chair of the Museum’s board–a wonderful, diverse group of people who are invested in the present as well as the future of the institution. I am excited for the transition to Donna. Her enthusiasm, experience, and critical thinking are coming at a wonderful time for the Museum and she’s going to be terrific,” Nanny Trippe said in a statement.
Alpi said, “As Chair, I want to support our dedicated Trustees in their roles as advocates for and ambassadors of the Museum and continue the great work the Board is doing to connect with broad audiences.”
According to AAM:
“Alpi has been a member of AAM’s Board of Directors for 5 years. During her time as a Trustee, she has served as chair of the Long Range Planning Committee, as vice chair of the board and has served on the Finance, Investment, Development and Nominating Committees. As chair of the Long Range Planning Committee, Donna led AAM’s Strategic Planning process in 2021, led a review and revision of the AAM Bylaws and coordinated and organized the Board retreats in 2022 and 2023. Donna was a member of the Search Committee during the search for AAM’s new Director in 2020 and serves on the Talbot Lane special committee. Donna was co-chair of the AAM Gala with Jill Meyerhoﬀ in 2021.”
Alpi currently serves as chair of the board of the Arlington Free Clinic in Arlington, Virginia. Her term ends in November 2023.
She is a graduate of the Law School of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn State. Alpi practiced tax law with the ﬁrms Skadden Arps and Hogan & Hartson, where she was a partner.
Alpi and her husband Jim split their time between their homes in Arlington, Virginia and Oxford.
