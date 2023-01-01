New mother and daughter elephants on view at zoo

Asian elephants new to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo are now on display for the public to view.

 Smithsonian photo

Two new female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh, are now on public view at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., having completed quarantine following their Nov. 7 arrival.


