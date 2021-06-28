CHESTERTOWN — The five-screen movie house in the Washington Square shopping center is reopening under a new name and new operator, according to a news release that issued by Flagship Premium Cinemas.
Flagship Premium Cinema Chestertown is going into the space that formerly was occupied by Chesapeake Movies.
Amenities include powered reclining seats, online reserved seating, in-lobby ticketing kiosks and self-serve beverages with free refills.
There also is a plan to offer a bar with beer and wine selections, according to the June 22 news release.
Jamie Williams, Kent County’s director of economic and tourism development, said the projected opening is mid-July.
She said Flagship Premium Cinemas’ experience in the movie industry and commitment to serving the needs of the community are very apparent.
Flagship Premium Cinemas currently operates movie theaters in Easton, Cambridge and Ocean City.
In the news release, Flagship promises an “upscale movie-going experience in Chestertown to fulfill the specific needs of this exclusive community.”
“Flagship Premium Cinemas is excited to expand our Eastern Shore presence into the Chestertown market. Flagship understands that Chestertown is a community that has specific needs and is committed to offering exclusive film choices and special programming. Our goal is to ensure the highest quality movie experience,” Paul Wenger, president.
For more information, see www.flagshipcinemas.com.
