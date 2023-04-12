Old Salt statue to get facelift

Main Street Rock Hall’s pocket park project will use grant funding to beautify the corner of Rock Hall Avenue and Main Street. As part of the project, the Old Salt statue will be repaired.

 PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY

ROCK HALL — A new pocket park project, orchestrated by Main Street Rock Hall, calls for the restoration of the Old Salt statue located at the intersection of Rock Hall Avenue and Main Street, and beautification of that whole corner.


