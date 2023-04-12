ROCK HALL — A new pocket park project, orchestrated by Main Street Rock Hall, calls for the restoration of the Old Salt statue located at the intersection of Rock Hall Avenue and Main Street, and beautification of that whole corner.
Laurie Walters, president of Main Street Rock Hall, presented the project to the mayor and council Monday, April 3.
Main Street Rock Hall was awarded a $10,000 main street improvement grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development in January.
The local organization originally planned to use those funds for a speaker system, but because the producer was unable to deliver the product, Main Street Rock Hall, with permission from DHCD, pivoted to a beautification project.
“Old Salt, the statue at the corner of (Route) 20 and Main Street, was identified as a town treasure that was in need of help,” Walters told the council. “It has deteriorated just through time and weather, and the goal was initially to repair and restore Old Salt. If funds remained from that original $10,000 grant, we would like to use them to improve the surrounding lot. At that time, we had no idea how much it would cost to restore Old Salt because at that point nobody had really had a chance to evaluate him.”
“It would be nice to really be able to take that corner and make it a showplace, a nice welcome area to the town,” she added.
Also in January, Walters was alerted to the availability of Maryland Heritage Area Authority grants, and applied for funding that would also go toward the beautification project.
Along with restoring Old Salt, Walters said the beautification project was an opportunity to make the information at the corner more clear. Currently, there is no marker for Old Salt, and the existing marker for Captain Lambert Wickes, a Revolutionary War naval officer, allows for passersby to confuse the statue for Capt. Wickes.
While Walters and other members of Main Street Rock Hall have ideas for the beautification project — including some based on a drawing found in the state archive that depicts what is currently located at the corner with some intended landscaping — she said it states in the grant application that the organization would like to “bring together representation from a variety of interested parties,” including the town, the museum board or the forthcoming museum nonprofit, the garden club and, because it is their property, the state of Maryland.
“We know we want to save Old Salt, we know we want to beautify the corner, but other than that, there’s just so many options,” Walters said. “The grant that we’re looking at now that we’re hoping we might be able to get is for further beautification of that corner, and by beautification we’re talking make it so that it’s an inviting corner when you come into town.”
Main Street Rock Hall requested $50,000 in the MHAA grant, which Walters said was because “prices of everything are very high, and you want to ask for as much as you might need, not knowing if you’re going to spend it all, but we put in there everything from surveying costs to moving electricity, should that need to happen. The flag pole base needs to be repaired. There’s just so many things that are included in this grant.”
The MHAA grant requires a $50,000 match, which Walters said would be provided by Main Street Rock Hall through donations, volunteer hours and other in-kind services.
Walters added that the town would not “foot the bill” for the project, though maintenance of any landscaping at the sight would fall to the town.
Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones said fixing the statue was important, but that moving the pocket park to a place “less stressful for people to get to” might be a good idea.
“If you put too much there, I think it would be overwhelming for traffic. And it is a state highway,” Jones said. “It needs to be updated, there’s no issue there, but I just think it should be thought long and hard what you put there and is it going to enhance your Main Street.”
“People come to town and they don’t just stay on Main Street and they don’t just go to the bulkhead, they cover it all and everybody coming in sees that corner,” Walters said. “The flagpole is very impressive, you know we’ve got the three flags there, and then we’ve got two markers that are equally important.”
She added that the pocket park is meant to be a small area with a visual impact on the community.
Representatives from the existing museum board provided input on the project, suggesting it be done in phases so what is currently at the corner is restored before more is added.
Councilman James Cook asked Walters if there was a way to edit the grant so that it would be a study of the intersection with the potential to beautify closer to Main Street, rather than the other side of Route 20 and have people cross that road.
“That would give the leeway to involve the stakeholders to say ‘Hey, which corner makes the most sense, where should these things really be?’ I think it gives a little more leeway instead of just getting stuck on that corner, which to be honest I don’t love,” Cook said, citing visual restrictions and ease of access.
Walters said she thinks changes can be made to the grant as the process continues, as long as they are not drastically altering the scope of the project.
“The goal of this grant is to beautify but also to emphasize our heritage, our history, and it’s not going to make a lot of difference whether it’s on this side of the street or that side of the street,” she said.
Mayor Dawn Jacobs and Jones were hesitant to move Old Salt from its current location.
Cook moved to provide a letter of support from the mayor and council to Main Street Rock Hall for the repair of Old Salt on the corner of North Main Street and Rock Hall Avenue with grant money. The motion passed unanimously and further discussion on the project will follow.
