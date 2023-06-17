Cellphones

A group of eight cellphone cases created by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, from the Department of Anthropology collections at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is part of a new exhibit.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History will present “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” a new exhibition opening June 23 on the technological, environmental and cultural impacts of cellphones.


  

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.