You can ring in the New Year with a number of events locally and regionally. Here is a sampling.
First Night Talbot will host a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Easton on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event feature two New Year’s Eve Crab Drops to ring in the New Year. One at midnight and one at 9 p.m. for early birds.
There will also be musical acts including the Svalbard Rangers, Rising Tide, Nordensong and Gabrielle Zwi as well as other performing artists and performances and events for children.
Tickets via the form of commemorative crab buttons are $8 for adults and $4 for kids age six through college through Dec. 30. After that they are $10 and $5 with children under the age of five admitted for free.
In Annapolis, there will be parties and events at local restaurants, bars and hotels as well as a family-friendly events with kids activities and music starting at 4 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park. There will fireworks over the harbor in Annapolis at 5:30 p.m. as well as midnight.
There will also be a New Year’s Eve ball drop, concerts and a party event in downtown Salisbury on Saturday.
“This year's New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be located back near the intersection of Main Street and N. Division Street, complete with a full stage, and a 4.5-foot-wide ball lit with thousands of LED lights,” according to an event announcement. “The outdoor stage will feature a jumbo-tron countdown screen plus confetti and the ball drop at midnight, lowered by the Salisbury Fire Department tower truck.”
There will be beer and wine available for purchase along with food trucks and local restaurants. Live entertainment will start at 8 p.m. featuring Best Kept Soul and DJ Bubbalou.
For more information (including a list of sponsors): NYESBY.com.
In Ocean City, a number of hotels and resorts are hosting events and offering holiday weekend packages. There will also be New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in Ocean City. In Berlin, there will be a kids ball drop and then another midnight with live music, laser shows and beer and wine sales to benefit the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.
