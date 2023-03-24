Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli (54) walks to the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Sarasota, Fla., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton look to the stands before throwing out baseballs during a spring training baseball workout Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli (54) walks to the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Sarasota, Fla., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton look to the stands before throwing out baseballs during a spring training baseball workout Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu follows through on a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
A new baseball season is almost here. The Baltimore Orioles will start the 2023 Major League Baseball campaign with road visits against the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.
The yard birds will have their home opener Thursday, April 6, against the New York Yankees. The series with the Bronx Bombers will be followed by a home series against the Oakland Athletics (starting April 10).
Down in the D.C., the Washington Nationals kick of their 2023 Major League Baseball on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves. The Nats then host a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 4 and 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.