Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Nick Vespi delivers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., bottom, is forced out at second base but Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor, top, cannot turn a double play against Christian Arroyo during the ninth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Baltimore Orioles are in the some welcomed unfamiliar territory. Baltimore is in contention for an American League playoff spot.
The Orioles will host a makeup game with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 18 and then a weekend set with the Boston Red Sox (Aug. 19, 20 and 21).
The Aug. 20 game at Camden Yards features a Boog Powell bobblehead giveaway. The first 20,000 fans will get a bobblehead honoring the Orioles slugger — who also played for the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Orioles and Red Sox will then travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the MLB Little League Classic. The game will be played at Bowman Field in Williamsport. That field is home to the iconic Little League World Series.
