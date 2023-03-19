Chessie Grace is one of three river otters that will be on display this Saturday during the Calvert Marine Museum’s annual “OtterMania” that will also include fellow resident otters Calvert and Chumley.
Chessie, a 7-year-old female otter that resides at the Calvert Marine Museum, will be on display along with fellow otter residents Calvert and Chumley on Saturday when the Calvert Marine Museum hosts the annual “OtterMania” which is expected to attract over 1,000 visitors.
In addition to seeing otters perform on Saturday during “Ottermania” at the Calvert Marine Museum, visitors will also have the chance to see other residents of the aquarium, including this genuine local blue crab.
In addition to seeing the trio of otters perform during the annual “Ottermania” exhibit on Saturday, visitors to the Calvert Marine Museum will also have the chance to see other residents of the aquarium, including sea horses.
Calvert Marine Museum resident river otters Chessie Grace, Calvert and Chumley will be on full display this Saturday when the museum hosts the annual “OtterMania” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Calvert Marine Museum photo by Perry Hampton
A trio of North American river otters, Chessie Grace, Calvert and Chumley, will be on full display this Saturday at the Calvert Marine Museum during its annual “OtterMania.”
Calvert Marine Museum photO
Chessie Grace is one of three river otters that will be on display this Saturday during the Calvert Marine Museum’s annual “OtterMania” that will also include fellow resident otters Calvert and Chumley.
Calvert Marine Museum photo
Chessie, a 7-year-old female otter that resides at the Calvert Marine Museum, will be on display along with fellow otter residents Calvert and Chumley on Saturday when the Calvert Marine Museum hosts the annual “OtterMania” which is expected to attract over 1,000 visitors.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In addition to seeing otters perform on Saturday during “Ottermania” at the Calvert Marine Museum, visitors will also have the chance to see other residents of the aquarium, including this genuine local blue crab.
Staff photoS by Ted Black
In addition to seeing the trio of otters perform during the annual “Ottermania” exhibit on Saturday, visitors to the Calvert Marine Museum will also have the chance to see other residents of the aquarium, including sea horses.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The fossilized jaws of megalodon greet onlookers as they arrive at the Calvert Marine Museum.
Although it has not quite reached the stature as the most attended special event at the Calvert Marine Museum on Solomon’s Island, this Saturday’s annual “OtterMania” will certainly be among the most popular events at the venue.
Well over 1,000 visitors are expected to visit the Calvert Marine Museum on March 25 over the course of the day where a trio of four-legged otters — Chessie Grace, Calvert and Chumley — will frequently venture into their enclosed, 80,000-gallon outdoor pool seeking toys and treats. Chessie Grace is the lone female of the trio while Chumley is clearly the oldest at 20, roughly three times the age of his fellow residents.
“Most otters that live in the wild live to be about 10 to 12 years old,” said Calvert Marine Museum aquarist Rae Dera, now in her 10th year at the venue. “But we like to think that they live in a 10-star hotel here, away from the elements and predators. They get fed three times a day and they can come and go from the pool as often as they want.”
Dera, along with Linda Hanna and Lori Mason, are the three full-time aquarists at the Calvert Marine Museum who look after the otters and other marine animals throughout the year. The otters’ daily regimen of exercising and playing varies only slightly each day, but their meal schedule is virtually steadfast and Dera contended the otters enjoy broccoli, carrots, strawberries and hard-boiled eggs.
Last year at OtterMania, over 1,300 visitors were on hand at various points of the day to see the trio of otters, and this Saturday marine museum organizers are expecting a similar steady flow of patrons. Considered ideal for families, OtterMania invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the museum’s otter mascot, discover how otters stay warm, explore other adaptations that help otters survive and complete an “otterly” awesome craft.
In addition to housing the river otters, the Calvert Marine Museum also helps visitors understand estuarine biology, paleontology and the Patuxent River’s vast maritime history. Fossils dating back to the Miocene Epoch era, including the recreated 37-foot super predator known as megalodon, are among the displays discovered at the nearby Calvert Cliffs.
In 2018, the Maryland legislature declared the Calvert Marine Museum as the designated site of the State Paleontology Collections and Research Center. The designation is in recognition of an extensive fossil collection boasting over 100,000 fossils, casts, bones and shells, as well as the paleontology research library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.