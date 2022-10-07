Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball while being pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
AP PHOTO/Jeffrey Phelps
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball while being pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore.
AP PHOTO/Terrance Williams
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers highlight upcoming home games for the region’s three teams. • The Baltimore Ravens have upcoming home games on Oct. 23 against the AFC Central rival Cleveland Browns and Nov. 20 versus the Carolina Panthers. For more: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/schedule/ • The Washington Commanders upcoming home schedule includes an Oct. 23 game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Nov. 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. For more: https://www.commanders.com/schedule/ • The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC East rival Cowboys on Oct. 16 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. For more: https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/schedule/
