Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers highlight upcoming home games for the region’s three teams. • The Baltimore Ravens have upcoming home games on Oct. 23 against the AFC Central rival Cleveland Browns and Nov. 20 versus the Carolina Panthers. For more: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/schedule/ • The Washington Commanders upcoming home schedule includes an Oct. 23 game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Nov. 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. For more: https://www.commanders.com/schedule/ • The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC East rival Cowboys on Oct. 16 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. For more: https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/schedule/

