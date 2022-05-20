A member of CORE watches Charles J. Luthardt, white supremacist, protesting a CORE Convention. Date unknown. Richard Childress 8 x 10 inch photo print Childress Collection Maryland Historical Society Special Collections Department.
Street scene. Protest demonstration. Paul Robeson (left) and Dr. John E.T. Camper (right) protesting Ford’s Theatre Jim Crow admission policy. 314-320 West Fayette Street, Baltimore. March 1948. Photograph by Paul Henderson. 4x5 inch acetate negative Paul S. Henderson Photograph Collection Baltimore City Life Museum Collection Special Collections
Maryland Historical Society
Maryland Historical Society
Black Panther Party Members, photograph by Richard Childress, c.1966-1973. Maryland Center for History and Culture, H. Furlong Baldwin Library, Richard Childress Photograph Collection, PP177.107
Leslie Eames for the Maryland Center for History and Culture
The Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC) in Baltimore has opened a new exhibit focused on the history of the civil rights movement along with challenges facing African American communities.
The “Passion and Purpose:Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists” exhibit examines racial history and activism in Maryland through the lenses of photography (including photojournalism) and oral histories.
MCHC has virtual and in-person events scheduled throughout the summer. That includes a June 9 event on student protests in Baltimore, a June 16 discussion on the history of Juneteenth in Maryland and an Aug. 11 conversation on the importance of oral history,
“MCHC’s oral history collections are rich with stories and diverse voices. This exhibition is an opportunity—after decades of collection and preservation— to share them with the broader community thanks to modern preservation technology,” said Mark Letzer, MCHC president and CEO. “Civil rights history is one of the most requested topics by educators and researchers who visit our Museum and Library, and Passion and Purpose presents Marylanders’ personal stories about the civil rights movement from all corners of the state, creating a dialogue around understanding historic moments through multiple perspectives.”
The curation efforts included a group of 13 authors, professors, artists, historians, researchers and community leaders who helped with the focus and content in the exhibit. The exhibit officially launched May 20 and is sponsored by PNC Bank and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.
