Valhalla Pirates help young, future pirates sharpen their sword fighting skills during the 2021 Rock Hall festival. Capt. Charles Black coaches participants on the proper stances, as well as defensive maneuvers and attacks.
The Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend is celebrating its 16th birthday and will return to the Shore Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13.
The pirates weekend is a “town-wide” event for Rock Hall in the upper part of Maryland Eastern Shore on the Chesapeake Bay.
“All weekend, the whole town will be in the pirate spirit as merchants, re-enactors, musicians, and other performers take you to the Golden Age of piracy on the high seas. Main Street will be alive with vendors, music, pirate performers, and plenty of grub and grog,” according to a release from Kent County Economic and Tourism Development.
“Jumpstart the weekend on Friday with a Rum Tasting and Sea Shanty Sing-A-Long. Dine at one of the many award-winning restaurants, settle in, and enjoy the night’s live entertainment offered by some of the town’s local watering holes, or just relax under the stars. On Saturday afternoon, visit Rock Hall Harbor for a magnificent view of the Chesapeake Bay, and be sure to get your dinghy or small boat decorated for the Decorated Flotilla and Pirate Poker Run.”
A beach party with music will be featured at Rock Hall’s beach on the Bay. Pirate attire is encouraged throughout the weekend. There also be raffles, vendors and Pirates and Wenches souvenir merchandise. Raffle proceeds will go to help local nonprofits.
