'Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees' exhibition opens at Smithsonian

“Venus Williams, Double Portrait” by Robert Pruitt, above left, is conté crayon, charcoal, pastel and coffee wash on paper, 2022.. Acquired in part through the generosity of Mark D. Ein. At center is “José Andrés and the Olla de Barro that Feeds the World” by Kadir Nelson, oil on linen, 2022. Acquired through the generosity of Teresa Carlson and André Pienaar; Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’s The Hearthland Foundation; Cheryl and Ron Howard; Patty Stonesifer and Michael Kinsley; The Wilder Family. At right is “AVA” by Kenturah Davis, oil stamp on kozo paper, 2022. Acquired in part through the generosity of Agnes Gund.

 National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution photos

Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present “Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees” Nov. 10, featuring the seven recipients of the museum’s 2022 Portrait of a Nation Awards.


