Dec. 30 The Seldom Scene

Dec. 31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Jan. 2 Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz

Jan. 6 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

Jan. 7 Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope Tour

Jan. 8 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

Jan. 11 Jocelyn & Chris

Jan. 12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

Jan. 13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)

Jan. 14 Voices of Motown

Jan. 15 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

Jan. 16 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher

Jan. 19 Albert Lee

Jan. 20 KICK: The INXS Experience

Jan. 21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers

Jan. 22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers

Jan. 25 Yarn

Jan. 26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary

Jan. 27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

Jan. 28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed

Jan. 29 Blue Miracle

Jan. 30 Comedian Jeff Richards

Jan. 31 Mike Dawes and Yasmin Williams

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com or www.ramsheadpresents.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.