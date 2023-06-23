The Rehoboth Art League is continuing its popular Cottage Tour. The Delmarva event is in its 73rd year.
The art league is also celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. The Cottage Tour is “self-paced” and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The tour features local homes on the Delaware shore showcasing their architecture, landscapes and art work.
“Jean Doran is this year’s Cottage Tour artist, depicting the collection of coastal homes through her artistic eye. A rendering of each home is presented to the homeowners and featured in the event program,” RAL said in a release on the upcoming two-day event
The tour is a major fundraiser for the Rehoboth art group and there will be raffle of artist Howard Eberlies’s watercolor painting “Ocean Finds”. Raffle tickets are available at RAL’s Corkran Gallery for $5 each or five for $20.
The ticket for the tour is a commemorative program booklet with an image and description of each home on the tour. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online. After June 30, tickets are available for purchase or pickup at the Art League’s campus at 12 Dodds Lane, or at homes on the Cottage Tour on tour days.
Parking is imited at several of the tour homes, so free parking will be available at Rehoboth Elementary School, 500 Stockley Street. From this location, the Rehoboth Art League is providing Jolly Trolley transportation for ticket holders. Shuttle service, which will run continuous loops to all houses on the tour, will begin running at 9:45 a.m. and continue until the tour’s end each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.