Though their accomplishments are often overlooked, African Americans played a key role in the Civil War and a new traveling exhibit is hoping to change that perception.
The “Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display” will be on display at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park through December.
“It’s an interesting exhibit that brings to life a little-known part of our history and of the Colored troops and their importance to St. Mary’s County,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Director Karen Stone said as she prepared the exhibit for the Sept. 1 grand opening.
The exhibit consists of portraits of 17 soldiers from the 25th United States Colored Troops that served in the Pensacola Bay area during and immediately following the Civil War.”
According to the National Park Service website, the portraits by artist Shayne Davidson “are based on a locket-sized photo album which includes a photo of each man and all but one of their names.” The website adds that the original album is in the collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
“I am really just overjoyed that this exhibit is here and it has the national prominence that it does have, and that it’s traveling to other places,” said Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Past President Janice Walthour, who is also a member of the Historical and Research Committee. “It’s very important because our mission is to really make sure the history of African Americans is documented and shared and continues in St. Mary’s because it has not been [important]. This exhibit is one of the goals that we had to incorporate all we do within the history, and to be included in everything that goes on in terms of history and development that connects the African American community and others.”
According to his biography, 28-year-old John H. Spurrier of Anne Arundel County registered for the draft in 1863 as a single laborer from Anne Arundel County. He enlisted as a private on Feb. 2, 1864 in Carlisle, Pa. No Maryland-born Black man named John Spurrier was located on any 19th century federal census though a man of that name was listed in the Baltimore City directories in 1868, 1871 and 1872. The name disappeared from the directories after that and no Civil War pension was filed for a John H. Spurrier for his time in the USCT.
“I see these pictures here and I’m so happy that we are doing this with the museum,” Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions President Nathaniel Lawrence Sr. said. “It’s very important because we have so many people in the county that don’t know about this history or what we’ve done in the county.”
The exhibit, which started in 2013 in Grand Rapids, Mich., has since traveled to six states, and following its time in Lexington Park will head to the Chester County History Center in West Chester, Pa.
Visitors can also visit the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center, which has plenty of African American military history, including information on St. Mary’s County’s two Medal of Honor winners William Barnes of Ridge and James H. Harris of Great Mills, both of whom were recognized for their heroism during the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm and New Market Heights in Virginia on Sept. 29, 1864.
