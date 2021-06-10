REVIEW — John Krasinski really doesn’t like endings. His horror debut “A Quiet Place” (2018) ended on a cliffhanger, and Krasinski did it again with the much-anticipated “A Quiet Place Part 2,” released in theaters on May 28. But where the first film’s ending is suspenseful, the second just leaves you exasperated. The same might be true for the rest of “Part 2.”
To be clear, “Part 2” is an engaging film. Polly Morgan’s cinematography as well as Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn’s mixed sound design are again impressive. What’s missing here is a story that breaks new ground or a narrative that matters.
The overall meat of “Part 2” is dissatisfying. The story is a fast-track train to nowhere. The sights are splendid and the ride is thrilling, but at the end of the film’s roughly hour-and-a-half run time, you have to depart in the middle of all the action, just when it was getting good.
“Part 2” begins with a quick introduction of the apocalypse, a small reveal of the invasion of Earth from ghastly aliens that feed on mankind. The prologue adds some depth to the storyverse, but does little else to expand it, only explaining what we already know: they came from beyond the stars. We are also reminded that the creatures are blind, toughened by bulletproof armor, extremely fast and have ultrasonic hearing.
The story then picks up on Day 474, with the family on the move from their farmhouse shortly after the death of Lee Abbott (Krasinski) in the first film.
Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), along with her newborn baby and children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) quickly make their way onto an abandoned facility inhabited by an outlaw renegade with nothing to lose and everything to fear.
Emmett (Cillian Murphy) is an old family friend, but in this brutal world, he’s fashioned himself into a nihilistic soul with little hope for humanity. He has to be persuaded to shelter the family and then to rescue Regan, who escapes to find a radio signal indicating a surviving settlement of humans.
Regan’s commitment to discover a new life — an ideal passed on from her father — leads the teenager on a frantic search for an island paradise removed from the prowling aliens.
Blunt reprises her role as the strong-headed and resourceful mother of the family, while Jupe also plays a similar-minded character as in the first film, a boy struggling to be brave in a world haunted by man-eating aliens. Murphy’s character is a stuffed doll meant to fill the shoes of Krasinski’s character — with no room for a deeper dive, he’s a trope who follows the simple arc of a character who has given up hope in humanity and then learns to rediscover it.
This time around, Simmonds is the cream of the crop. She plays the protagonist, a hard-headed, determined daughter with an itch to achieve her father’s dream of finding a safe haven for the family. Her quest is enticing and her stubbornness is both relatable and palpable, a strong motivator to stay with the story when everything else seems wrung out and dry.
The story echoes themes of human perseverance and determination in a bleak world, but shatters all possibilities for an overarching, thematic concept. Dialogue is limited and sparse; the plot is simplistic. Krasinski instead plays with the story by breathing artistic life into little details like the trash on the ground or the lights on a dark dock, evoking strong visuals and sound to make the world come alive and speak for itself. What you really get is a simple survival story with individual character triumphs — which surprisingly works, for the most part.
The film is beautifully acted and shot. The intensity is here: creeping scenes of suspense and horror, breathtaking still shots and small moments that speak volumes, like the quiet reflections of Simmonds on top of a water tower. As with the 2018 horror movie, “Part 2” strips out unnecessary filler and gets straight to the point.
But this movie is also more brazen and loud than the first. The wrenching, on-the-edge-of-your-seat thrills were so pulse-pounding in the first film because the characters were forced to sneak and hide from the ultrasonic hunters for long periods of time. In the sequel, these suspenseful scenes are lacking, and many of them are replaced by more quick-footed action and broader mayhem.
Gone, also, is most of the emotion from the first film. While the backstory certainly carries over to the sequel, it’s hard to be reminded of why we cared so much about this family when they have little to no time conversing with one another, in stark contrast to the first film’s deep exploration of the family’s nuances.
And then there’s the ending. It’s a cliffhanger, but the worst kind of cliffhanger. It drops you off in the middle of the action. When the screen goes dark, it’s clear that the overall story of Krasinski’s universe went forward a few paces in this sequel, and that was all. It’s disappointing.
In some ways, I get it. Krasinski has opted out of the traditional storybook ending for a teaser-tool, hoping to distill some anticipatory magic in his universe in the likes of a Netflix television series. But the strategy is slowly becoming more hair-pulling than an eager “What’s going to happen next?” question when the credits roll.
“A Quiet Place” earned its keep by separating from the pack of blockbuster horror movies, giving viewers intense emotion, artsy visuals and atmospheric sound-play, a unique combination for a horror film. “Part 2” does the same, but it feels less impressive, like the shadowy younger brother mimicking the exact same motions as his older sibling. Until the next one.
