Antonio Banderas returns to voice the swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots after 11 years away. In "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the fairy tale feline finds himself down to his last life and goes searching for a wish to get all nine back. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that Banderas shines again as the overly confident PiB, in a film full vocal talent, including Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney, and enough clever jokes to provide an entertaining afternoon at the movies. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is rated PG and in theaters nationwide starting Wednesday.


