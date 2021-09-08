RIDGELY — The 10th annual Ridgely Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at 7 West Belle St., Ridgely.
The car show, founded by Brenda Walls, is host to over 800 cars, 12,000 spectators, 60 vendors and provides a family day experience with special guest stars, music, kids games, a monster truck ride in a local field, plenty of pretty cars, unusual cars, historic cars, race cars, and lots of trucks and motorcycles. There are also fire trucks.
Celebrities scheduled to appear include NASCAR King Richard Petty, Miss Motorsports Linda Vaughn, NHRA Pro Stock world champion Larry Lombardo, Mr 4 Speed Herb McCandless, USA1 Nitro Funny Car champion Bruce Larson, “Moonshiners” TV show star Josh Owens, “Dukes of Hazzard” car builder Tom Sarmento and country musician Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings.
Autograph sessions and souvenirs for some stars may be available. For information, email Brenda Walls at pettynorth43@hotmail.com.
Saturday evening is Cars & Cocktails at the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department, where some 20 specialty cars and many of the stars for Sunday’s show gather for dinner and conversation. The $20 per person donation goes to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department and is tax deductible.
The Ridgely Car Show accepts all years, makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles in dozens of classes. There will be more than 100 trophies, including some very unique trophies for specific classes, awarded on a judged basis.
The car show gate will open at 6 a.m. the day of the show, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is highly suggested to speed car show parking and will be held at the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department on the Sunset Boulevard. A dual line will be used on the east side shoulder and lane entering from Ridgely Road (Route 480). Registration is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show.
The proceeds from the Ridgely Car Show are donated to charities such as Victory Junction, run by the Petty Family Foundation, Pink Cares of the Eastern Shore, His Hope Haven, St Martin Ministries, Ridgely Opioid Awareness, Operation We Care, Caroline Optimist Club, Camp Fairlee, Food For Learning, Talbot Special Riders and several others.
