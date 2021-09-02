Antique and vintage cars in Oxford

Enjoy taking a step back in time while navigating the most beautiful country roads.

 Artwork by Polly Cox

OXFORD — Come take a look at the past during the annual Road Rally Classic and vintage, as well as modern, cars on Saturday, Sept. 18

Participants will assemble at 8 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center and depart at 9 a.m. to navigate more than 70 miles of scenic roads.

The rally will conclude with a buffet lunch and awards at Suicide Bridge Restaurant in Secretary.

The winner will have to identify various landmarks to achieve the winning score.

For more information, call 410-226-5904.

