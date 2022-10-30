Ray K Saunders has been taking photographs for years and now the public will get a chance to view his images during a Calvert Library Art in the Stacks exhibit.
The North Beach resident will showcase up to 20 of his most indelible photographs at the Prince Frederick branch through Dec. 31.
Saunders was featured Artworks@7th Gallery’s featured artist in October.
“I obsessed about it so I spent the whole summer preparing, getting work printed and framed and got it all ready,” Saunders said of the library exhibit.
He initially narrowed down his list of photographs to 70 images before whittling it down even more.
“It’s almost more difficult to edit your own work than other people’s,” said Saunders, who was a photo editor at The Washington Post for 23 years before retiring in 2018.
Saunders, who spends his time between Maryland and Nantucket, Mass., said the exhibit will consist primarily of “water scenics and wildlife. I also have a lot of nice images from Nantucket so I included those.”
One of the images in the exhibit is a group of young people at a Nantucket beach at sunset.
“The light was nice so I started shooting some photos and then these two guys jumped down and were looking at the setting sun and then one of them just jumps up on the other’s shoulders,” Saunders said. “I’m sitting there going, ‘My God, the photo gods are smiling.’ It’s nice when you’re ready and something happens right in front of you, but you have to be ready.”
Another time he was up before dawn getting some photos of Fishing Creek in Chesapeake Beach.
“I started shooting this summer solstice scene,” he said, “and then this crab boat just [comes into the scene and] goes out [to the Chesapeake Bay].”
The 66-year-old Saunders — who also in a band called Susan and Ray with his wife — said he particularly enjoys shooting photos early and later in the day.
“The middle of the day is rarely good because it’s all about the light,” he said. “So [I prefer] early morning, late evening. If I’m at home and I look out the window and the light’s really sweet, I’ll jump in the car and go out looking for stuff.”
And one of the subjects he enjoys shooting is wildlife, particularly ospreys.
“Wildlife photography takes a lot of patience,” he said, adding the key is a long lens and a fast shutter speed. “And it doesn’t always have to be peak action, it just has to be pretty.”
Saunders, who uses a Canon D5 with a 24-70 and 70-200 millimeter lenses with a 2.8 aperture, said photos have to be “visually good, a quick read as they say, and something that tells a story. [And with sports] you want that peak moment that tells the story.”
He added one of the biggest mistakes amateur photographers make is “overthinking and not really seeing the story,” and that they should try “to see, not just to look. I’m always looking, no matter where I am.”
