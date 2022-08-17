Session Americana

Session Americana will bring their singular concert experience to Adkins Arboretum on Sunday, Sept. 11.

 SESSION AMERICANA/ADKINS ARBORETUM

RIDGELY — Described as “a rock band in a teacup, or possibly a folk band in a whiskey bottle,” Session Americana are musicians’ musicians: a cast of top-shelf players, singers and writers who take their own songs and hundreds more from the American songbook on the road. This anything-could-happen music collective will bring their singular concert experience to Adkins Arboretum on Sunday, Sept. 11, for a performance against a backdrop of goldenrod, asters and swaying meadow grasses.

