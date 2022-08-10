Shore Shakespeare to bring ‘Measure to Measure’ to Adkins Arboretum

Shore Shakespeare actors perform in a previous production at Adkins Arboretum. The company will perform two productions of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” to Adkins Arboretum next month.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Morgan

RIDGELY — Considered by many a “problem play” for falling somewhere between comedy and tragedy, “Measure for Measure” is a tale of morals and humanity, justice and forgiveness — one that could happen in any place and at any time. It is a play deeply rooted in early 17th-century culture, but at the same time, it retains a powerful hold on the imaginations of modern readers. Join Shore Shakespeare for two performances of this most passionately discussed play Sept. 3 and 4 at Adkins Arboretum.

