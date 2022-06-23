Delmarva Shorebirds

The Delmarva Shorebirds are a Minor League affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and play in Low-A East League

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS

The Delmarva Shorebirds will host a fireworks show in Salisbury on Monday, July 4, after the minor league baseball game with the Salem Red Sox.

Spicer Brothers Construction Inc. is sponsoring the Independence Day fireworks at Perdue Stadium.

For more: https://www.milb.com/delmarva.

