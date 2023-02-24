The Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts “Small Works” show opened Saturday evening, Feb. 11, in Centreville. This is the promotional poster for the show, emphasizing great works of art, but, in small sizes. The show continues until March 18, with people being able to purchase a chance to win an original work of art. Chances cost $5 each, or three chances for $10. Chances may be placed on any art work you may be interested in owning.
Artist Lea Brooks used mixed media of screws and impressed letters to make this bracelet, titled “Screw Cancer” — a very unique creation indeed!
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Local artist Candace Liccione entered several mental pendants in the show, this one titled “Surprise Heart”, made from steampunk jewelry.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Scott Hazuda used mahogany and red oak to build this “Chalet Birdhouse”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Artist Chelsea Beatty used a colored pencil and graphite to draw this picture, titled “Butterflies in my Stomach”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Artist Douglas Dobbin painted his oil on canvas creation, titled “Sam”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This mixed media art work was created by Julia Reburn, titled “To Be Lost In The Desert”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
KIHS senior Alyssa Scalia created this using an acrylic paint pen. She titled it “Take My Hand”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This creation was done using sea glass by artist JoAnn Harak, titled “Bluebird of Happiness”.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Titled “Ava”, this oil on canvas painting was done by artist Fern Loos Beu.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This oil on linen painting, titled “Gooseneck” was entered by artist Lani Browning.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
A mixed media creation, titled “Sunrise in Hawaii”, was created by artist Michael Henry.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
At left: This work of art, titled “Farm in the Snow”, was created by artist Judy Brown. Acrylic painted on burlap.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts “Small Works” show opened Saturday evening, Feb. 11, in Centreville. This is the promotional poster for the show, emphasizing great works of art, but, in small sizes. The show continues until March 18, with people being able to purchase a chance to win an original work of art. Chances cost $5 each, or three chances for $10. Chances may be placed on any art work you may be interested in owning.
CENTREVILLE — This year over 80 pieces in all comprised of paintings, drawings, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, collage, ceramics, watercolor, digital, mixed media, woodwork, and more were entered into the Small Works show at the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council Centre for the Arts. Included was student work from both Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County High Schools.
The money raised by this show helps the Arts Council do what it does all year round. That means scholarships for college bound art students, art programs for county schools, free concerts in the park, low cost arts and cultural events, grants for other local arts organizations, and all of our programs, events, and shows year round.
On Saturday evening, Feb. 11, the Queen Anne’s County Centre of the Arts opened its 12th annual “Small Works” Art Show. This year’s show has some amazing works on display and for those interested in owning a original local piece of art, the price could be amazingly low!
Each work in the show has been donated to QACAC, and is being raffled off in the following manner: next to each artwork, the name of the local artist and a small box where those who purchase raffle tickets (one ticket for $5, or three tickets for $10) can place ticket(s) inside the box next to that piece of art. The show ends March 18. Tickets will be withdrawn at random from each box, determining the winner of each piece of art. This method has been used in previous years as a fundraiser benefit for QACAC.
QACAC is located at 206 S. Commerce Street, Centreville. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; alternately you can see all the pieces posted on the website at QACACArtists.com For further information, call 410-758-2520, during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.