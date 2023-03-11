Smithsonian launches new season of 'Sidedoor' podcast

The Smithsonian’s podcast “Sidedoor” opens the latest season with drama surrounding the museum’s collection of Stradivarius violins.

 Smithsonian illustration

The Smithsonian’s flagship podcast “Sidedoor” returned March 1 for its ninth season. The season kicked off with a musical tale of high drama — the Smithsonian’s first collection of Stradivarius violins.


