Saints Peter & Paul High School will present a song and dance celebration of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” this weekend in the school’s Wilson Auditorium. From left are Elliott Owens as the March Hare, Isabella Anderson as the Dormouse, Colby Andrews as the Mad Hatter, and Catherine Langston as Alice.
EASTON — As the pandemic eases, high school musicals are on the upswing, and members of Saints Peter & Paul High School’s Performing Arts Club invite the community to join them in a song and dance celebration of "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland" this weekend.
The musical is directed by Mark Ripka and produced by Elora Amtower and Rachel Umile. The director’s goal in crafting this play was to return to Lewis Carroll’s original story and bring to life those timeless characters and lessons.
Principal James Nemeth said he is “very proud” of the troupe.
“We have over 25 students who have been working exceedingly hard since October to put their artistic talents on stage here this weekend, and it's really coming to a beautiful fruition,” he said.
The play aims to stay as true to the original story as possible while adding quirks, laughs and all the personality of the student artists and performers of the SSPP High School community. The play celebrates the imagination; promises wondrous experiences, absurdities, songs, mad tea parties; and encourages the audience to experience childlike wonder at the curiosities of the show and of life.
“We've been able to put something together for our community through the pandemic, but this is the first time that cast and crew are unmasked, and it really allows for the full artistic expression,” Nemeth said.
“We're thrilled for these kids because they've been waiting a long time to be able to enjoy these kinds of experiences again, and we're so glad that they're able to enjoy not only all the sports and everything else but the performing arts here at Saints Peter & Paul.”
Join Alice as she learns lessons that will help her navigate logical and illogical, serious and silly situations in Wonderland with well-loved characters like the frazzled White Rabbit, the melancholy Mock Turtle, the ever-grinning Cheshire Cat and the dreaded Queen of Hearts.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Wilson Auditorium of the new Saints Peter & Paul High School in south Easton. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
